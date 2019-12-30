Trending :
Chandrababu meets farmers in jail ahead of their release and expressed solidarity

Six farmers in the Guntur district have been arrested by the police allegedly attacking the media. They were angry at police for entering into houses...

Six farmers in the Guntur district have been arrested by the police allegedly attacking the media. They were angry at police for entering into houses at night for arresting them. In this backdrop, Chandrababu had held a teleconference with party leaders and demanded govt to release them immediately. He accused the conspiracy to intimidate those who were key in the capital movement.

Later Naidu along with Former ministers Prattipati Pullarao and Nakka Anandababu TDP leaders have met the farmers in the jail. TDP leaders in front of the jail agitated in protest of the farmers' arrests and demanded the government to release them immediately.

However, the Mangalagiri court has granted bail for the farmers on Monday after hearing citing there were no evidence against the farmers in connection with murder allegations.

