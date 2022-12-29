Chandrababu meets kin of deceased in Kandukur stampede, assures TDP support

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the families of those who died in the stampede in Kandukuru of Nellore district. Speaking on this occasion, Naidu assured that TDP will stand by the families of the deceased.



He clarified that the responsibility of educating the children of the deceased will be taken up by TDP. He announced that financial assistance of Rs. 24 lakhs will be given to the families of the deceased on behalf of the party and TDP leaders.

Responding to the allegations on holding the meeting in narrow roads, Chandrababu denied the allegations saying that they have not held in narrow roads and opined that they have set up the meeting at the place where other political parties have set up. Chandrababu said that he is leaving the allegations to the wisdom of those who criticized him.