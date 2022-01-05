Chandrababu meets TDP leaders, asks them to fight against the YSRCP over public issues

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the AP state was irreparably damaged during the YSRCP regime and opined that history will never forget the mistakes made by CM Jagan in this regard. He met the in-charges of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. On this occasion, he criticized the lack of development in Andhra Pradesh, which was more severely damaged during Jagan's rule than the bifurcation of the state.

Chandrababu said that development is possible only with Telugu Desam Party. Naidu said that the prices of essentials have gone up tremendously and objected to the imposition of taxes. He was incensed over the government for charging tax on the dust. The former chief minister asserted that the state would prosper only after TDP comes to power.

Chandrababu called on the leaders and cadre to be careful and stated that the year is crucial for the party to bounce back. He directed the local leaders to take on the ruling party over public issues. He said there would be a benefit only if the public issues are raised at the constituency level.