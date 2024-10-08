Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is engaged in a series of important meetings with union ministers.

During his visit, Naidu has already held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. His most recent meeting was with Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy.

Sources indicate that the conversation between Chandrababu and the Union Minister centered around the potential merger of the Visakha Steel Plant with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a significant topic for the state's industrial landscape.

Chandrababu Naidu's meetings in Delhi highlight his ongoing commitment to advancing the interests of Andhra Pradesh and addressing critical economic factors affecting the region. Further developments on this matter are expected as discussions continue.