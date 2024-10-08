Live
- J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina loses Nowshera to NC
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
- Shagun Parihar, 'living example of BJP's resolve to finish terrorism' in J&K, wins contest
- Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
- India's Copper Supply Challenge: Navigating the Path to 2035
- Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika
- PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset
- The Evolution of Loyalty Programs: Trends Shaping Customer Engagement
- Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav
- BJP rejects Congress' claim of slow updation of counting on EC's website
Just In
Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is engaged in a series of important meetings with union ministers.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is engaged in a series of important meetings with union ministers.
During his visit, Naidu has already held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. His most recent meeting was with Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy.
Sources indicate that the conversation between Chandrababu and the Union Minister centered around the potential merger of the Visakha Steel Plant with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a significant topic for the state's industrial landscape.
Chandrababu Naidu's meetings in Delhi highlight his ongoing commitment to advancing the interests of Andhra Pradesh and addressing critical economic factors affecting the region. Further developments on this matter are expected as discussions continue.