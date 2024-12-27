Chandrababu Mourns the Death of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister of India and esteemed economist Dr. Manmohan Singh, describing his death as a significant loss for the nation. Naidu lauded Singh as a remarkable intellect and a leader distinguished by his exceptional political vision. He characterized Singh as a symbol of wisdom, humility, and integrity.





In a heartfelt message shared via the 'X' platform on Thursday night, Naidu extended his deepest condolences to Singh's family, supporters, and loved ones during this difficult time. Minister Nara Lokesh also took to the 'X' platform to share his condolences, reflecting a widespread sense of grief over the former Prime Minister's demise. The sentiments expressed by the leaders underscore the profound impact Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy has had on the country and its governance.