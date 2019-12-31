Chandrababu Naidu advises cadre to refrain from New Year Celebrations in solidarity to Amaravati farmers

The former chief minister and TDP National president Chandrababu Naidu has called on the cadre of the party to refrain from New Year celebrations. "The money to be spent on New Year's Eve should be donated to JACs and the Amaravati Conservation Society, " Naidu asserted. He urged not to spend the money for cakes and advised them not to bring them to him.





ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లో వేలాది రైతు కుటుంబాలు రోడ్డెక్కి ఆందోళనలు చేస్తున్న దృష్ట్యా ఈ సారి నూతన సంవత్సర వేడుకలకు తెదేపా దూరంగా ఉండాలని నిర్ణయించింది.(1/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 30, 2019





He added that it is the responsibility of all to support farmers. Chandrababu says that the decision has been taken and that everyone should cooperate with him. On New Year's Day, he asked the cadre to meet farmers and labourers at all villages in Amaravati.

Against this backdrop, TDP chief Chandrababu will visit the Amaravati villages once again. Naidu to your Mandadam, Errabalem, Krishnalayapalem.