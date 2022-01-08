Chandrababu Naidu alleges threat to TDP leader Maria Das

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the DGP to provide security to TDP leader Puli Maria Das alias Chinna as he was facing a threat to his life.

Naidu alleged that some ruling party persons were targetting Maria Das for his protest programmes against government policies.

The TDP chief said Maria Das hailing from Tadikonda Assembly constituency in Guntur district was also related to Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh.

The MP was critical of Maria Das's activities in the district. The ruling party members had already foisted 30 cases against him. An attempt on his life was made on September 18 last by some followers of Suresh, Naidu alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu told the DGP that the followers of Nandigam Suresh were closely monitoring the movements of Maria Das with an intention to attack him again.

He warned that if anything would happen to the life of Maria Das, it would be considered the handiwork of MP Suresh. A detailed inquiry should be launched into the harassment and cases filed against Maria Das out of political vengeance.

Stringent action should be taken against the guilty persons, he said adding that police should take immediate action in order to protect Maria Das.