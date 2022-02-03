Chandrababu Naidu blames liquor policy for toddy deaths

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed shock over the death of five tribals due to consumption of 'jeelugu kallu' (toddy) at Doddi village in Rajavommangi mandal of East Godavari district.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. It was unfortunate that the YSRCP government was not even responding to the toddy tragedy which claimed the lives of innocent Adivasis, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP chief blamed the state government's unacceptable liquor policy for these tragic incidents in the past three years. The present plight arose because the government started treating liquor sale as a source of revenue for the treasury.

Naidu expressed concern that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was not changing its ruthless policy despite innocent people dying in bigger numbers. The government should pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of jeelugu kallu toddy victims, he said, adding that the TDP would extend all necessary support to the hapless tribal families.