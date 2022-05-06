Chandrababu Naidu calls on cadre to take govt. failures into public, gives hint on alliances

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who was on a visit to Annavaram in Kakinada district met party leaders and activists and made interesting remarks on alliances in the coming elections. He said that everyone needs to unite against the government and that a people's movement should erupt. He hinted that the cadre should be ready for sacrifices for party if necessary to protect the state from anarchic government.



Naidu called on the cadre to take the failures of the government into public. However, the comments made by Chandrababu on alliances have become interesting. Earlier, Jana sena party chief Pawan Kalyan had made similar remarks on alliances at the party's anniversary meeting stating that they should not spli6tge anti-government votes. He also said that they were not ready to carry anyone's palanquin and opined that there is no need to worry about whether there was an alliance with the BJP or not.

With the comments made by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan respectively, there is a discussion about whether the alliances will take place in the coming elections. For some time now, the YSRCP has also been saying that the TDP and Jana Sena will contest together in the coming elections. Now the same discussion began with Chandrababu's remarks.