  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Decides to Continue Free Sand Scheme from July 8

Chandrababu Naidu Decides to Continue Free Sand Scheme from July 8
x
Highlights

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the continuation of the Free Sand Scheme that was implemented five years ago under the TDP government.

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the continuation of the Free Sand Scheme that was implemented five years ago under the TDP government. The decision has been made to resume the free sand distribution system starting from 8th July.

CM Naidu has directed State Minister of Mines Kollu Ravindra to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme. To oversee the distribution process, a committee has been formed with collectors serving as chairpersons.

The Free Sand Scheme has been widely praised for providing essential construction material at no cost to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The decision to continue this scheme reflects the government's commitment to supporting its citizens and promoting development in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X