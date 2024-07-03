Chandrababu Naidu Decides to Continue Free Sand Scheme from July 8

Live
In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the continuation of the Free Sand Scheme that was implemented five years ago under the TDP government. The decision has been made to resume the free sand distribution system starting from 8th July.
CM Naidu has directed State Minister of Mines Kollu Ravindra to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme. To oversee the distribution process, a committee has been formed with collectors serving as chairpersons.
The Free Sand Scheme has been widely praised for providing essential construction material at no cost to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The decision to continue this scheme reflects the government's commitment to supporting its citizens and promoting development in the state.