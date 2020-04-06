Chandrababu Naidu demands Jagan to reveal facts on COVID19

Amaravati: The TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the State government for not revealing the real facts related to the pandemic COVID19. He addressed the media through a video call on Monday, said that the government could not hide the disease by just hiding or tampering the facts. He cautioned that coronavirus is a pandemic and spreading rapidly, hence the government must reveal all the details and show accountability.

Naidu said that the Health Bulletins being released by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare are showing insufficient data. The government is not even revealing the number of samples taken for tests and not taking adequate preventive measures. The failure of the state government in combating Corona is visible at every stage, the TDP supremo accused.

TDP demanded transparency. "Why does not the government give testing details of COVID19 in the State. Collectors are not allowing doctors to reveal the details, this is unethical and harmful to the society".

Explaining the plight of the farmers in the State, Naidu demanded the state government to utilize the Market Stabilisation Fund to purchase the produce including paddy, banana, papaya, mango, goa, fish produce and others. Unless the government intervene and procure all these produce, particularly the perishables, then there will be food security problem in the State, Naidu warned.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greatly spoken about Market Stabilization Fund during last five years, but now he is not materializing it, Naidu accused.

The COVID19 cases are reporting at an alarming phase in the State because of the laying back attitude of Chief Minister, he blasted.

Naidu lambasted that ego coupled with inexperience of Jagan became danger to the entire State, during the time of pandemic spread. He said that Jagan did not consult any experts before taking decisions. On the other hand, the Prime Minister has been taking opinions from all political parties and stakeholders while executing decisions. He urged Chief Minister to convene an all party meeting to take suggestions. He also suggested Jagan to take into consideration of experts, Non Governmental Organizations and others, who could help the government in fighting against the virus.

Reacting on the increase of the positive cases, Naidu said that AP is the only state in the Country which witnessed more than 1000 percent raise within short span of time. This is unwelcoming trend in the State and government need to take proactive steps, he observed.

The former CM also suggested government to utilize the Med Teck Zone in Vizag to produce medical kits, ventilators and others.

Naidu reiterated his demand on Rs 5,000 financial assistance to each family in the State, he said that the poor people are most affected and vulnerable due to the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. He said that the New Delhi government already announced the financial assistance to the poor and distributing. Like that, Kerala also did. The AP government must come to the rescue of the common man, he demanded.

The government diverted the employees salaries to clear dues of contractors, Naidu accused. He demanded the state government to provide hundred percent salaries to the employees.