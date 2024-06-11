Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA legislature party leader

Vijayawada: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as leader of NDA legislature party here on Tuesday.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state chief D Purandeswari were also present. Pawan Kalyan proposed Naidu's name and Purandeswari seconded his name.

Addressing the gathering Naidu said Amaravati will be the capital and Visakhapatnam will be developed as financial capital and along with that all regions will be equally developed.

He said hence forth when he as CM would go on district tours, no trees will be cut, shops will not be closed, no curtains will be there. He said he will mingle with people as common man.

There will be no place for Vendetta politics. Development will be the only agenda. NDA government will follow constructive Politics.

He bowed before all voters saying people have won and it is our responsibility to live upto their aspirations. He asked them to take the responsibility of guiding the government.

Pawan said state needs the experience of Naidu to develop the state.

NDA leaders will now meet Governor Nazeer and submit a letter informing him of their decision and will request him to invite NDA to form Government.