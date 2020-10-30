Chandrababu Naidu expresses shock over Thantikonda tragic mishap

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the death of several persons in the Thantikonda accident in East Godavari district.

Naidu said that it was unfortunate that the marriage party met with the traffic mishap near the Venkateswara Temple. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the Government should make sure that the injured persons receive good treatment in the hospital. The Government should also provide all required assistance to the victim's families.