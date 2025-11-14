Chandrababu Naidu Extends Invitation to CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken to Twitter to extend an invitation to guests for the upcoming CII Partnership Summit, describing Visakhapatnam using a new and inspired definition. He characterised the city as embodying V-Vision, I-Innovation, Z-Zeal, A-Aspiration, G-Growth.

In his message, Naidu stated, "Vision. Innovation. Enthusiasm. Aspiration. Growth. This is the definition of Vizag." He emphasised that the two-day summit is designed to highlight Andhra Pradesh as an ideal platform for investment opportunities and to elucidate the state's Speed of Doing Business policy.

The summit aims to foster understanding of the significant potential within Andhra Pradesh and to encourage collaboration for mutual development. Naidu warmly welcomed all dignitaries visiting the state, expressing his hope for cooperative progress at the summit.