Chandrababu Naidu flays Jagan for taking U-turn on capital

Anantapur: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that this is the first and last chance given by people to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to rule the State.

Addressing a press conference before winding up his 3-day visit to the district here on Friday, Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy's six-month rule was one of chaos. He criticised Jagan for tarnishing the image of AP as a Sunrise State.

He said that the Chief Minister had taken a u-turn on the capital after his party came to power. Amaravati is a golden goose. This is now being killed by the YSRCP government, he lamented.

Asked to react on people's comments that the TDP took a wrong decision by severing ties with BJP and fighting elections alone, Naidu said that the TDP and BJP did not have any differences except on SCS.

The TDP sacrificed its political interests for the sake of people but the results were shockingly different, he regretted. Naidu said that he had done a lot for Anantapur district and even brought Kia to the district but he was gifted with just 2 seats. He had reviewed the party affairs relating to 130 constituencies in 10 districts. Still 3 more districts need to be covered, he added.

When a reporter drew his attention to the' reverse tendering of Polavaram and other projects, Naidu said that what is happening is reserved tendering. He lambasted the decisions being made at CMO.

Referring to gagging of media, Naidu said that the only difference between him and the media is that while he is fighting without compromise, the media has compromised and become subservient to the terror tactics of the Chief Minister.

He reminded that it was the media which brought to light several scams like Bofors gun deal etc. He called upon the media to tighten its belt and fight to the finish.

Naidu completed his review of all 14 Assembly constituencies in Anantapur district on Friday. He said that his experience with the party workers was that their determination and enthusiasm remained intact and seeing their enthusiasm, he is leaving the district with new vigour and enthusiasm.

A host of party leaders, ex-MLAs, ex-MPs and party workers had seen off the TDP national president to Bengaluru in the evening from where he will take a flight to Vijayawada.