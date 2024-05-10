Live
Chandrababu Naidu flays YCP govt., asks people to vote for TDP for development
Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister, criticized the current YCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan. Naidu accused the state government of making a mockery of cannabis and called for an end to the exploitation and anarchy under their rule.
During his speech, Naidu promised to provide four lakh jobs per year if elected, emphasizing that voting for his party would secure a better future for the children of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the YCP government had increased prices of essential goods, electricity, petrol, and taxes, causing financial burden on the people.
Naidu pointed out the drastic increase in the price of alcohol, stating that during the TDP regime, a quarter bottle was priced at Rs 60, whereas now it is Rs 200. He urged the voters to consider this when casting their ballots, claiming that their vote would be the first step in ending the mismanagement and development.