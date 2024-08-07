Chandrababu Naidu for Chirala today

Live
Highlights
The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Chirala on Wednesday.
Chirala: The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Chirala on Wednesday.
BC Welfare, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha, Bapatla district collector JV Murali, SP Tushar Dudi, joint collector B Subbarao , and inspected the venue at Jandrapeta village in Chirala mandal, Chenethapuri cluster in Vetapalem mandal.
Batta Veeranna and Beeraka Nagaiah Government High School in Jandrapeta has been finalised for the programme, and the St Ann’s Engineering College for the helipad.
Jandrapeta villager will be allowed to the meet the Chief Minister.
The Handlooms and Textiles Department principal secretary K Suneetha, commissioner G Rekha Rani and other officials were present.
