Chandrababu Naidu gets emotional after a kid asked about his well-being

Nandigama: Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu got emotional after a kid asked about his well-being after a miscreant pelted stones during a roadshow in which a security guard was injured. During the roadshow, Chandrababu Naidu interacted with a small girl who was studying second class and she wore a TDP scarf.

She asked about his well-being and termed him as tathayya (grandfather). He picked up her with his hands and addressed the gathering in Jaggaiahpeta. He said that the little girl is his fan and waiting for him and wearing the TDP scarf. He added that she wished to see him as a chief minister of the state.