Amaravati: Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that the Jai Bheem roundtable meeting was held to please Chandrababu Naidu and the Dalit leaders of the TDP should introspect on how the community was treated by the leadership.



Speaking to the media here on Monday, Nandigam Suresh questioned over the silence of some Dalit leaders during previous government when Dalits were attacked many times. Citing the disparaging remarks against Dalits by TDP leaders Adinarayana Reddy, Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Chandrababu Naidu, the MP said some Dalit organisations didn't raise their voice against the atrocities committed by the TDP activists against Dalits during the previous government and now they were parroting Naidu script for gaining sympathy from the public.

Slamming the Dalit leaders who were supporting Naidu, he said it was Naidu who did grave injustice to Dalits by hindering the distribution of house site pattas to poor and obstructing English as medium of Instruction in government schools. The MP told Dalit intellectuals to advise Naidu not to obstruct the welfare schemes in the State. The MP also flayed Nara Lokesh who is confined to Hyderabad along with Chandrababu Naidu and is least bothered about people.

The MP said it was only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was striving for the development of the SC, ST, BC and the minorities in the State and people are happy with his governance.

The MP challenged the TDP leaders for an open discussion at the place of their choice to debate on the programmes initiated for the welfare of Dalits by the YSRCP government and the previous TDP regime.