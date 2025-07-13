Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Late Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the residence of the late film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao in Filmnagar to pay his respects. Following his visit to the grieving family, Naidu expressed his sorrow over Rao's passing, reflecting on the actor's significant contributions to the film industry.

Naidu remarked on the profound impact Rao had over his 40-year career, stating, "He demonstrated what true acting should embody." Emphasising their close relationship, he recalled how in 1999, during his tenure as Chief Minister, Rao was elected as an MLA from the NDA alliance representing the BJP.

వైవిధ్యభరితమైన పాత్రలతో సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న ప్రముఖ నటులు కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణం విచారకరం. సుమారు నాలుగు దశాబ్దాల పాటు సినీ, నాటక రంగాలకు ఆయన చేసిన కళా సేవ, ఆయన పోషించిన పాత్రలు చిరస్మరణీయం. విలన్ గా, క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ గా ఆయన పోషించిన ఎన్నో మధురమైన… pic.twitter.com/4C6UL29KPR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 13, 2025

"He served the public greatly and possessed the unique ability to evoke emotions ranging from tears to fear within a single scene," Naidu noted. Rao's impressive body of work includes performances in approximately 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. His dedication and talent earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and seven Nandi Awards.

Chandrababu Naidu extended his condolences, stating, "I pray that Kota Srinivasa Rao's soul rests in peace. I express my deepest sympathies to his family."