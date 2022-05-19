Chandrababu Naidu questions ‘equal justice’ claim by Jagan

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ridiculed the claim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he had ensured 'equal justice' to AP and Telangana in fielding candidates for Rajya Sabha seats.

"He gave two seats to AP and two seats to Telangana. What is this equal justice? This is as if there are no candidates and no BC leaders in AP," Naidu said, criticising the CM for ignoring the BC leaders of AP.

The TDP chief began his 3-day 'Badude Badudu' tour in Rayalaseema and addressed party activists of Kadapa and Rayachoti districts in Kadapa. He objected to the CM giving RS seats to his co-accused and to those who argued for him in his CBI cases.

Naidu wondered how one of the seats could be given to Niranjan Reddy who argued in favour of the accused in the 'YS Viveka murder' case. "Jagan Mohan Reddy was not fit to be in politics and did not deserve to be the Chief Minister. Not even one rupee was spent for the development of Kadapa in the past three years," he said.

The ex-CM said nobody would dare to threaten the CBI officers to leave Kadapa without the support of the Chief Minister and nobody would dare to throw bombs at them for continuing the Viveka murder probe. It was painful to see the AP police harassing the TDP leaders and common public instead of controlling the goondas and rowdy elements, he said.

The TDP chief said if the Kurnool solar projects were completed in time, the people would not have suffered from power cuts now. Over Rs 8 lakh crore debt was made but there was zero development. He said none other than the CAG had accused the Jagan regime of not showing accounts for Rs 48,000 crore.

He said it was the TDP which laid the foundation stone for Rayalaseema steel plant. He mocked the YSRCP government saying that it could not construct three houses in the three villages that were washed away in the Annamayya project floods yet it talked of constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor. There was no drinking water supply even in Pulivendula constituency.

The TDP chief asserted that only the TDP would be able to throw out the 'atrocious' YSRCP government. He asked TDP cadres to fight on behalf of the poor people.