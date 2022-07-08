Chandrababu Naidu reveals secret of his health: Smart ring

Kalikiri (AnnamayyaDistrict): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu surprised party leaders and cadres by wearing a ring to the index finger of his left hand. He is said to be wearing that ring for over a week now. This ring has become a topic for interesting discussion among many workers of the party.

However, Naidu himself has given clarity on it at the review meeting of Rajampet Assembly constituency held at Kalikiri of Piler constituency in the district on Thursday.

He said that it is a health ring which keeps track of his health parameters. It monitors the health and sends the details to a computer. "There is a chip in this ring from which the entire health information will go to the computer from time to time. My blood pressure levels, heartbeat, whether the sleep is sufficient, how many hours I slept, oxygen saturation levels, my steps count etc., all will be recorded by the chip and sent to the interlinked computer which will be monitored by the doctors,'' he said.

It will give an idea of the mistakes made during the day and how to correct them to maintain good health. TDP chief also advised the party workers to be healthy.

It may be noted that Naidu normally does not tie even wrist watches nor wears any ring and wearing a ring now has raised curiosity among everyone. He even never changed his attire and always had the same dressing style.

Also, ex-CM takes care of his food for several years and follows a strict diet plan which gives strength to him.

However, some workers were murmuring that their boss might be wearing a ring on the advice of astrologers. They were of the view that by wearing a ring to the index finger may bring power to him.