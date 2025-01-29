Chandrababu Naidu Saddened Over Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep sorrow regarding the tragic stampede that occurred at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. In a heartfelt message, Naidu extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He called upon the community to pray for strength and solace for the bereaved families during this exceptionally challenging time. Additionally, he wished for a swift and complete recovery for all individuals injured in the stampede.

A devastating stampede occurred early Wednesday morning at the Maha Kumbh Mela, drawing thousands of devotees to the sacred banks of the Sangam for a dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Reports indicate that at least several people have tragically lost their lives in the chaotic incident, with several others sustaining injuries.

The stampede broke out amid the massive crowd, as devotees hurried to partake in the holy ritual, which is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition.





