Chandrababu Naidu Spreading False Propaganda Against YSRCP Govt: Sucharitha

Amaravati: The Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita accused that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has been doing politics on Dalits, at a press conference on Wednesday at her residence in Guntur. She clarified that the accused Pratap Reddy in the attack on Judge Ramakrishna's brother Ramachandra belonged to the TDP. But, the TDP president threw the blame on the YSRCP government for political gains, she added.

Chandrababu Naidu was spreading false propaganda against YSRCP Govt, Sucharitha said.

By seeing the chronology of events, one could understand the political conspiracy of Chandrababu Naidu, she said. The Home Minister explained that the attack happened on the victim at 4 pm and Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director-General of Police by 7 pm, accusing the YSRCP in this incident. After inquiry, the police revealed the facts that the accused belonged to the TDP.

The Home Minister explained that both accused and victim were indulged in a clash for a very small reason, blocking the road.

She said that when the TDP then MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar manhandled a Dalit Tahasildar, then CM Chandrababu Naidu did not take any action on him. But, in the case of an attack on a woman employee in the tourism department in Nellore district, the present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated action against the accused. This was the difference between Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu, she observed. She said that the Chief Minister has been giving a free hand to all the employees in the government to discharge their duties properly and effectively. She suggested Chandrababu Naidu to rethink twice before accusing the government.