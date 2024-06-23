  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu stepped into Gourava Sabha says Bhuvaneswari

Chandrababu Naidu stepped into Gourava Sabha says Bhuvaneswari
x
Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chandrababu stepped in to ‘Gourava Sabha’ on Friday as Chief Minister.

Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chandrababu stepped in to ‘Gourava Sabha’ on Friday as Chief Minister.

In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said ‘Nijam Gelichindi-Praja Swamyam Nilichindi’ and it is a good development. Viewing the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into AP Assembly, Bhuvaneswari posted a tweet that Chandrababu declared that he would re-enter the Assembly after getting elected as CM and entered the Assembly as Chief Minister.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X