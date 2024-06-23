Chandrababu Naidu stepped into Gourava Sabha says Bhuvaneswari

Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chandrababu stepped in to ‘Gourava Sabha’ on Friday as Chief Minister.

In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said ‘Nijam Gelichindi-Praja Swamyam Nilichindi’ and it is a good development. Viewing the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into AP Assembly, Bhuvaneswari posted a tweet that Chandrababu declared that he would re-enter the Assembly after getting elected as CM and entered the Assembly as Chief Minister.