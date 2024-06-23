Live
- Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis
- How justified is hill palace?
- Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel
- Our Vision Determines Our Actions
- Significance of names: Understanding wisdom and fusion
- Abuse, revenge replace humility, politeness in public life
- Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani
- Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment
- ‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists
- Poor drainage facility poses threat to public health
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu stepped into Gourava Sabha says Bhuvaneswari
Highlights
Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chandrababu stepped in to ‘Gourava Sabha’ on Friday as Chief Minister.
Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chandrababu stepped in to ‘Gourava Sabha’ on Friday as Chief Minister.
In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said ‘Nijam Gelichindi-Praja Swamyam Nilichindi’ and it is a good development. Viewing the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into AP Assembly, Bhuvaneswari posted a tweet that Chandrababu declared that he would re-enter the Assembly after getting elected as CM and entered the Assembly as Chief Minister.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS