Chandrababu Naidu Stops Convoy to Personally Address Public Concerns

In a remarkable display of dedication to his constituents, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu halted his convoy en route from Undavalli residence to the Secretariat upon spotting a group of people with petitions. Stepping out of his car, Naidu personally met with the individuals to inquire about their grievances and assure them that their issues would be addressed promptly.

During the impromptu interaction, Naidu also informed the public about a new system put in place at the party office to collect petitions, providing an alternative avenue for citizens to voice their concerns.

The spontaneous act of compassion and accessibility by the Chief Minister has been widely praised and appreciated by the public, underscoring Naidu's commitment to resolving problems and improving the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

