Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently shared his thoughts on how governments can change society by implementing policies that help people. He pointed to the IT policy introduced 30 years ago as an example, explaining how it has allowed Indians to show their skills all over the world.

"Governments can make a difference with the right policies," Naidu said. He believes that by 2047, Indians will be among the wealthiest people in the world and that no one will be able to stop their success.

Naidu also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he has helped India gain respect on the global stage over the past 11 years. "Modi has made India proud, and recently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, people showed a lot of interest in investing in India," Naidu said.

He also pointed out how the Indian community is now seen as an important part of the world's economic growth. "Every country is looking at the Indian community to help them grow, which shows how powerful and influential Indians have become," he added. Naidu’s comments reflect a positive view of India’s future and its growing influence in the world.