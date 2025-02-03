Live
- Assam CM meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for allotting urea plant in Budget
- Chandrababu Naidu’s Plan to Make Andhra Pradesh Prosperous Within Two Years
- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Receive Major Railway Budget Boost for 2025
- Nizamabad Central Jail Launches Weaving Unit to Boost Inmate Rehabilitation
- Iconic Film 'NAYAK' Re-releasing on February 21
- Why Green Peas Are a Must-Have in Your Winter Diet?
- Essential Cancer Screenings: What You Need to Know for Early Detection
- Sachin Bhatt on Cloud Transformation and Performance Optimisation
- Puttur on a demolition mode After a heritage school now houses around a temple
- PCB Races Against Time to Prepare Venues for Champions Trophy as ICC Grants Exception
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu Talks About India's Growing Power
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently shared his thoughts on how governments can change society by implementing policies that help people.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently shared his thoughts on how governments can change society by implementing policies that help people. He pointed to the IT policy introduced 30 years ago as an example, explaining how it has allowed Indians to show their skills all over the world.
"Governments can make a difference with the right policies," Naidu said. He believes that by 2047, Indians will be among the wealthiest people in the world and that no one will be able to stop their success.
Naidu also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he has helped India gain respect on the global stage over the past 11 years. "Modi has made India proud, and recently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, people showed a lot of interest in investing in India," Naidu said.
He also pointed out how the Indian community is now seen as an important part of the world's economic growth. "Every country is looking at the Indian community to help them grow, which shows how powerful and influential Indians have become," he added. Naidu’s comments reflect a positive view of India’s future and its growing influence in the world.