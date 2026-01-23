Dhenkanal Mahotsav exhibits culture, talent

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Mahotsav showcases local culture, talent and inspiration for hundreds of artistes, running concurrently with the national-level Pallishree Mela. The Mahotsav also highlights government achievements and welfare measures through the Subhradra Mela. The Mahotsav facilitates buyer-seller meetings by showcasing indigenous products. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra after inaugurating Dhenkanal Mahotsav and Pallishree Mela here on Tuesday.

Patra said the people of Dhenkanal possess a deep appreciation for art and culture. The Mahotsav is being celebrated after a gap of 10 years. He said the government has allocated Rs 7.50 crore for development works in the newly-established Gondia Notified Area Council. The government has also earmarked Rs 25 crore for the construction of a new planetarium, Patra added.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany said the local folk artistes have achieved recognition through their performances at the State and national levels. Proposals to issue commemorative postage stamps honouring freedom fighters Baji Rout and Veer Baishnab Patnaik have been submitted to the government of India, he said.

The Pallishree Mela is bustling with activity, featuring an impressive 300 stalls showcasing over 500 varieties of delicious indigenous and GI-tagged magji ladoos.

The cultural programme captivated the audience on the opening day of the Mahotsav.

Playback singer Ira Mohanty held the people spellbound with her performance.

District administration sources indicate that the total expenditure for the Mahotsav and other ‘melas’ within the ground exceeds Rs 1 crore.