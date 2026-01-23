  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Bhitarkanika sees slight rise in winged guests

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 9:52 AM IST

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district saw a marginal increase in winged guests as compared to the previous year, according to the latest census report released by the Forest department on Wednesday. The number of the avian guests rose to 1,52,762 from 1,51,614 last year.

While 118 species had thronged the national park last year, the latest headcount spotted 106 species of birds, officials said. Many rare and endangered avian species were spotted along the wetland spots. The species sighted by enumerators included geese, grebes, rails, gallinules, coot, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer grey-headed lapwing, sandpiper and painted snipe. “It was a treat to watch feathered species with their chirpy cacophony adding colour to the vibrant ecosystem of this region,” said a wildlife officer engaged in the annual headcount of birds.

Tags

Bhitarkanika National Parkbird censusmigratory birdsavian species countKendrapara district
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

KTR to appear before SIT in Phone tapping case, BRS activists throng to Telangana Bhavan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

KTR to appear before SIT in Phone tapping case, BRS activists throng to Telangana Bhavan

National News

More
Share it
X