Chandrababu Naidu to arrive in Vizianagaram on 3-day tour today

Vizianagaram: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Vizianagaram district on Thursday on a three-day tour.

He would tour in Rajam, Bobbili and Vizianagaram Assembly constituencies on December 22, 23 and 24. The cadre here is expecting that their leader's tour would definitely help the party to gain strength. Actually the TDP had suffered a major setback in the district in the 2019 elections. The YSRCP has won all the nine Assembly seats. Subsequently, the party workers in different mandals have shifted their loyalty to the ruling party.

In a bid to reinvigorate the party cadre, the TDP chief seems to have decided to conduct a three-day tour of the district. Meanwhile, Naidu would address three public meetings and take part in a road show in the district.

The TDP leaders here are eagerly waiting for his arrival and expecting that the tour would bring back the past glory of the party. The district party has organised several meetings here to communicate the tour details to booth level cadre and to mobilise the public and make extensive arrangements.