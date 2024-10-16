Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Nayab Singh Saini's Oath-Taking Ceremony in Haryana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu's itinerary begins with his departure from Vijayawada airport at 9 am, arriving in Chandigarh by 11 am. Following this, he will make his way to Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, Sector 5, where the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

After the ceremony, both leaders are expected to participate in a meeting from 3 PM to 7 PM. Following the day's engagements, CM Naidu will depart from Haryana at 10 PM to return to Vijayawada.

This visit is significant as it marks a collaboration between the two leaders in the wake of political developments in their respective states.