  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Nayab Singh Saini's Oath-Taking Ceremony in Haryana

Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Nayab Singh Sainis Oath-Taking Ceremony in Haryana
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu's itinerary begins with his departure from Vijayawada airport at 9 am, arriving in Chandigarh by 11 am. Following this, he will make his way to Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, Sector 5, where the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

After the ceremony, both leaders are expected to participate in a meeting from 3 PM to 7 PM. Following the day's engagements, CM Naidu will depart from Haryana at 10 PM to return to Vijayawada.

This visit is significant as it marks a collaboration between the two leaders in the wake of political developments in their respective states.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick