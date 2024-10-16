Live
- Horror Thriller C 202 Set for Release on October 25 with ‘A’ Certificate
- PM Modi greets Omar Abdullah, says Centre will work closely with him for J&K’s progress
- New drug rules, regulatory procedures boost scientific research as per global practices: Centre
- Laos to host 45th general assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly
- 'Can we control nature,' Dy CM Shivakumar to Oppn on rain havoc in Bengaluru
- TN Police ask public not to fall prey to cyber scams
- IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach
- PM Modi launches BJP’s Active Membership Campaign, becomes first member
- Backing Trudeau's unsubstantiated attacks, UK asks India to cooperate with Canada's legal process
- Sarla Aviation to revolutionise urban mobility in India with electric flying taxis
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Nayab Singh Saini's Oath-Taking Ceremony in Haryana
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.
Chandrababu Naidu's itinerary begins with his departure from Vijayawada airport at 9 am, arriving in Chandigarh by 11 am. Following this, he will make his way to Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, Sector 5, where the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
After the ceremony, both leaders are expected to participate in a meeting from 3 PM to 7 PM. Following the day's engagements, CM Naidu will depart from Haryana at 10 PM to return to Vijayawada.
This visit is significant as it marks a collaboration between the two leaders in the wake of political developments in their respective states.