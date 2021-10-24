Chandrababu Naidu to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 12.30 pm tomorrow

Amaravati : TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi at 12.30 pm on Monday.

Naidu's appointment with the President was confirmed on Saturday. The TDP chief will be accompanied by party MPs Kesineni Srinivas, Galla Jayadev, K Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar. Naidu is going to appeal to the President to invoke Article-356 and impose President's rule in the State.

Naidu is also expected to meet several Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah to appraise him of the deteriorating law and order conditions in Andhra Pradesh and the highhandedness of State government.

Naidu held a meeting with senior TDP leaders at the party office in Mangalagiri on Saturday to discuss with them on his visit to New Delhi.