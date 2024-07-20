Chandrababu Naidu to meet TDP MPs ahead of budget sessions

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, is set to meet with TDP MPs to discuss strategies for the upcoming budget meetings of the Parliament. The meeting will take place today afternoon at Naidu's residence in Undavalli, and will be attended by TDP MPs and Union Ministers.

During the meeting, Naidu will provide guidance to the MPs on how to effectively secure funds from the central government for the state, as well as discuss various welfare and development schemes. Each MP has been assigned responsibilities for coordinating with the Centre on specific departments.



Naidu has already urged the MPs to diligently work towards bringing much-needed funds to Andhra Pradesh. With a focus on the state's development, Naidu will outline key issues and priorities to be addressed in the parliamentary party meeting.



The budget sessions of the Parliament are scheduled to begin on July 22, and Naidu's meeting with TDP MPs aims to streamline their efforts in advocating for the interests of Andhra Pradesh at the national level.

