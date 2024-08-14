Chandrababu Naidu to Review IT-Electronics and Real-Time Governance Initiatives

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to conduct a comprehensive review of the IT-Electronics and Real-Time Governance (RTG) departments today. The primary focus of the review will be the formulation of a new IT policy aimed at attracting significant investments into the state.

The discussions are expected to revolve around establishing IT industries in Visakhapatnam, a city positioned as a potential tech hub. The government plans to initiate proactive engagement with IT companies that had previously relocated from Andhra Pradesh during the prior administration.

In a bid to foster a conducive environment for growth, the government is keen to ensure a balanced influx of investments from both the hardware and software sectors. Additionally, CM Naidu will address the utilisation of the real-time governance system to better meet the public's needs, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency in government services.

This review marks a significant step in the state’s endeavor to regain its footing in the competitive IT landscape and re-establish Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for IT investments.