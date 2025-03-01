Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu to visit Chittoor district today
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Chittoor district on Saturday as part of his ongoing outreach initiatives. During his visit, he...
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Chittoor district on Saturday as part of his ongoing outreach initiatives. During his visit, he will participate in a significant program in GD Nellore, where he is expected to distribute pensions directly to the beneficiaries.
In addition to the pension distribution, the Chief Minister will inspect various stalls that have been set up by government departments, focusing on the topic of the "10 principles" aimed at fostering development and welfare in the region.
Chandrababu Naidu will also engage with public representatives during a meeting in Ramanaidupalli, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government and local leaders. Furthermore, he will organize a public platform program, encouraging interaction with local villagers to address their concerns and discuss development initiatives.
Authorities and coalition leaders in the region are reportedly making comprehensive arrangements to ensure the success of the Chief Minister's visit and programs. The visit underscores the government's commitment to reaching out to citizens and enhancing the delivery of welfare services.