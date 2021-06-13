Chandrababu Naidu urges Andhra Pradesh Government to prepare for Covid third wave

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over the extent of suffering and devastation that the first and second waves of coronavirus had caused in the lives of the people cutting across all sections of society.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for the government, voluntary organisations and individual frontline champions to make advance preparation to overcome the threat of a prospective 3rd wave of the pandemic. The people were now in a pathetic situation that they would not be able to face any further destruction after having undergone great pain and suffering in the first two waves.

The TDP chief participated in a webinar along with experts and Covid frontline warriors on the topic 'Ways to ensure overall wellbeing of society' organised as part of the '#Wemusttalk' initiative of the NTR Memorial Trust. Noted actor, humanitarian and Covid frontline activist Sonu Sood also took part in the online discussion which centred on the coronavirus challenges and solutions.

Naidu lauded the efforts of Sonu Sood to reach out to the distressed migrant workers whose lives were ridden with crisis during the pandemic. The actor provided a tractor to a poor family in Madanapalle. Sonu Sood had stood as the best example and an icon by giving an immediate response when the people were in need. Helping others was in his good nature. The Covid frontline champions should share their experiences in order to extend these services to more sections of the people, he said.

The former chief minister said the NTR Memorial Trust has been actively extending oxygen, telemedicine, food supply and other services to the needy patients.

Sonu Sood recalled and lauded Chandrababu Naidu's outstanding contributions that gave a facelift to united Andhra Pradesh during his term as the chief minister. Hyderabad looked very beautiful and well-maintained and the city witnessed rapid progress thanks to Naidu's efforts to strengthen the IT sector, he added.