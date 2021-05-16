Chandrababu Naidu urges Governor to intervene, save Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's life

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and save the life of Narsapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju who was shifted to the Guntur jail by the AP CID in violation of the court orders.



In a letter to the Governor here, Naidu said that the MP's wife and family members were worried that there was a grave danger to his life because of the threat from the ruling YSRCP. Already, the MP sustained injuries while in the CID custody. The court has ordered for sending him to medical examination at the Ramesh Hospital in Guntur but the police defied the orders.

Naidu said that as per the court order, the police were supposed to get the MP examined at Government General Hospital, Guntur and then at the Ramesh Hospital, Guntur. This should be done in the presence of his 'Y' category security given by the Central government. However, the police did not produce Raju for medical examination at Ramesh Hospital and they shifted him to jail.

Naidu alleged that the police shifted the MP through the backdoor at the GGH, Guntur, without informing his family members and by evading the media.

The TDP appealed to the Governor that his intervention was required as Raju has time and again stated that he was facing life threat from the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, the police and the ruling YSRCP.

Simultaneously, Raju's wife Ramadevi was apprehensive that the MP would be attacked and his life would be in danger.

Naidu in his appeal to the Governor said, "It is a sad day for democracy that a people-elected MP of Lok Sabha has been arrested in a foisted case and is being treated like a common criminal by the government for raising his voice against its misdeeds. In this regard, we appeal to Your Excellency to intervene and protect the life of Raghurama Krishnam Raju and save democracy in the State."