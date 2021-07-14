Chandrababu Naidu visiting Andhra Pradesh only to throw mud on government: Perni Nani

Amaravati: Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) criticised opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to derive a political mileage even while consoling his party members and said that his visit was to settle pending bills rather than instilling confidence in them.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the minister said that Chandrababu has been an irresponsible Opposition leader, visiting the state only to sling mud on the government.

He said that the state government effectively tackled Covid-19 in both phases and stood second in the country in controlling the pandemic, being a role model for other states.

Although the Union government, Niti Aayog and WHO lauded the measures taken by the state, Chandrababu and his party members are unable to digest it.

Right from establishing testing labs to increasing oxygen bed capacity, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had put in continuous efforts to fight Covid, he said. Perni Nani said that Chandrababu has been insulting the public for defeating him and said that people wouldn't have rejected him, if he had kept his poll promises.

