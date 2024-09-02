  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assesses Damage and Relief Efforts

Chandrababu Naidu Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assesses Damage and Relief Efforts
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively touring the flood-affected areas to assess the situation firsthand.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively touring the flood-affected areas to assess the situation firsthand. Accompanied by officials, Naidu has been traveling by boat to reach the worst-hit regions, where he is personally interacting with residents to understand their challenges and offer support.

During his visit, the Chief Minister spoke to several flood victims, inquiring about their immediate needs and the difficulties they are facing due to the floods. Naidu emphasized the importance of swift and effective relief measures, ensuring that all necessary aid is provided promptly to those in distress.

Officials accompanying the Chief Minister provided him with updates on the ongoing rescue and relief operations. Naidu directed them to prioritize the safety and well-being of the affected communities, ensuring that food, water, and medical supplies are delivered efficiently.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X