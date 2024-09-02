Chandrababu Naidu Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assesses Damage and Relief Efforts

Live
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively touring the flood-affected areas to assess the situation firsthand. Accompanied by officials, Naidu has been traveling by boat to reach the worst-hit regions, where he is personally interacting with residents to understand their challenges and offer support.
During his visit, the Chief Minister spoke to several flood victims, inquiring about their immediate needs and the difficulties they are facing due to the floods. Naidu emphasized the importance of swift and effective relief measures, ensuring that all necessary aid is provided promptly to those in distress.
Officials accompanying the Chief Minister provided him with updates on the ongoing rescue and relief operations. Naidu directed them to prioritize the safety and well-being of the affected communities, ensuring that food, water, and medical supplies are delivered efficiently.