Chandrababu Naidu will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail now

CID has moved a petition in the court for custody of Chandrababu Naidu which may come up for hearing on Monday. Meanwhile, Siddharth Luthra filed a bail petition and a petition seeking house arrest of Naidu keeping in view his age and health conditions.

CID opposed it. Naidu’s lawyers said if he must be shifted to Rajahmahendravaram jail special arrangements have to be made there. They also said that special arrangements for his food should also be permitted.

TDP is likely to move a petition for bail in the High Court on Monday. Judgement has been postponed for Monday. Following this, Naidu would now be shifted to Rajamahendravaram jail.