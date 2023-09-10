Live
- Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Four match moves to reserve day after rain washes off play
- Joe Biden says he raised human rights, free press with Narendra Modi
- SAFF U-16 Championship: Holders India overcome Bangladesh 2-0 to claim fifth title
- 81,595 Bihar farmers ineligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, will have to refund money
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his Hinduism remarks
- Chandrababu Naidu will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail now
- TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh on Monday
- PM Narendra Modi meets Brazil, Korean Presidents and German Chancellor
- Vector-bound infections are down in the state
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail now
Highlights
CID has moved a petition in the court for custody of Chandrababu Naidu which may come up for hearing on Monday.
CID has moved a petition in the court for custody of Chandrababu Naidu which may come up for hearing on Monday. Meanwhile, Siddharth Luthra filed a bail petition and a petition seeking house arrest of Naidu keeping in view his age and health conditions.
CID opposed it. Naidu’s lawyers said if he must be shifted to Rajahmahendravaram jail special arrangements have to be made there. They also said that special arrangements for his food should also be permitted.
TDP is likely to move a petition for bail in the High Court on Monday. Judgement has been postponed for Monday. Following this, Naidu would now be shifted to Rajamahendravaram jail.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS