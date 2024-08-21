Chandrababu orders for High-Level Inquiry Into Atchutapuram blast incident

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mandated a high-level inquiry into the tragic reactor explosion at the Essentia pharmaceutical company in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district, which resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. The CM has committed to ensuring that appropriate action is taken against those responsible for the incident.
CM Naidu is scheduled to visit Atchutapuram tomorrow. He plans to meet with the families of the victims and those currently receiving treatment for their injuries. The Chief Minister will also conduct an inspection of the accident site.
Following the accident, CM Naidu has been actively monitoring the situation and engaging with district officials regarding relief measures. He has communicated with the Health Secretary to facilitate enhanced medical care for the seriously injured, emphasizing the need for immediate assistance. Should the situation necessitate, air ambulances have been arranged to transport injured individuals to medical facilities in Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad.
Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to exhaust all available resources in the effort to save the lives of affected workers. He reiterated that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and a report will be compiled to ascertain the root causes of the explosion.