Chandrababu orders for special measures at Srisailam Temple during Maha Shivaratri

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today (Tuesday) inspected the crowd and facilities for devotees at various Shiva temples, including Srisailam. He reviewed arrangements at the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple during Shivaratri Brahmotsavam, in the presence of ministers, the chief secretary, DGP, and other officials from Delhi. The CM instructed officials to take strong measures to manage the expected increase in devotees for Shivaratri.

State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Home Minister Anitha also participated. Naidu advised officials to monitor arrangements closely to prevent any inconvenience to devotees. He emphasized the importance of swift darshan and proper accommodation for those travelling from afar, and ordered that no actions cause trouble or disrespect to worshippers.

The CM suggested preparing a detailed plan to manage the growing influx of devotees and directed Chief Secretary Vijayanand to oversee coordination among departments during such festivals.