Chandrababu participates in Ugadi celebrations at Mangalagiri TDP office

Ugadi Celebrations were held in Mangalagiri TDP Office on Wednesday with Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders graced the event. On this occasion, the Vedic scholars released Panchanga Shravanam in which it is revealed that this year is going to fetch all the success for TDP.



Speaking on the occasion Chandrababu expressed hope that all the good would happen to the state in this new year and asserted that the state will have a bright future in the upcoming year. Taking a dig at the government, Naidu said that the hike in prices of essentials and taxes have increased the burden on the people and assured the people that his party will fight against price hike.

Stating that Telugu people are excelling in many fields, Naidu opined prestige of Telugu has increased in the knowledge of economy. He said that TDP was formed for the welfare of Telugu people.