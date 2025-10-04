Chandrababu, Pawan and Lokesh travels in auto to Auto Drivers Sevalo launch event

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a new scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to auto, taxi, and maxi cab drivers. Under this initiative, auto drivers will receive a financial boost of ₹15,000.

The 'Auto Drivers Sevalo' programme will take place at Makineni Basavapunnayya Stadium in Singanagar, Vijayawada. In a show of solidarity, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and BJP state president Madhav travelled together in an auto from Undavalli to the event.

Prior to their arrival, Lokesh warmly welcomed the leaders with traditional Mangalagiri handwoven scarves. The gathering in Mangalagiri attracted large crowds, with local residents showing their support for the alliance leaders. The youth added to the festive atmosphere, celebrating with firecrackers and traditional teenmar drum music.