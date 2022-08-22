Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan wishes Chiranjeevi on his birthday

Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu wishes famous film actor Chiranjeevi on his birthday. He hailed the actor who has established himself in the hearts of the audience as a megastar. He said that the services and social service programs provided to the patients by the blood bank are commendable. Naidu said that he wish the actor a happy and health life ahead.







Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday turns a year older. Mega fans are already organizing his birthday celebrations grandly in Telugu state. On the other hand, film celebrities, political figures and fans are wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday through the social media platform.



Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi saying that the latter is his constant inspiration. "My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect and adore,

Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day.





AP Minister Roja also tweeted wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to Chiranjeevi who rose to become a megastar through self-effort and became a role model for many actors and also gave life to many people through blood bank," Roja wrote on Twitter.







