Chandrababu pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says he played vital role for modern India

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a vital role in the construction of modern India. On the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary, the TDP leader paid tribute on Twitter saying one of the prominent figures who played the most important role in the construction of modern India.



"On the occasion of the death anniversary of leader Vajpayee who changed the course of the country with his best policies as Prime Minister, I pay tribute to the latter," he said adding that he is happy for Working with Vajpayee on key reforms like telecom, golden quadrangle project, open sky policy, micro-irrigation, green field airports etc.



Naidu said that half of the developed roads in the country were developed during Vajpayee's rule and opined that the Pokhran nuclear tests and the Kargil victory that took place at that time showed the power of India to the world. "Vajpayee is a patriot who must be remembered during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," tweeted Chandrababu.