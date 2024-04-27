Kaleshwaram Irregularities: Ghose Commission to dig deep to find flaws

Hyderabad: It appears that the Justice P Chandra Ghose Commission, which is probing the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, would go in for a thorough investigation into various aspects of the project.

The Commission is contemplating to go through the minutes of the meetings held between then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2016 on sharing of Godavari waters.

Both these Chief Ministers had meetings before the works on the Kaleshwaram project had begun. The Commission apparently wants to know what the agreement was on the utilization of Godavari waters between the two states.

It may be recalled as the Opposition party, the Congress had raised serious doubts over the agreement entered by the two states and alleged that the KCR government compromised in utilizing Telangana's share of water at the time of agreement.

Under the first agreement, the government had agreed to build a 100-m-high Medigadda barrage with 16 tmc ft storage capacity. The barrage was aimed at irrigating 1.89 million acres of land in six districts. Another 1.8 million acres of land was to be irrigated by water coming to Sriramsagar, Nizamsagar and Singur reservoirs. Sources said that the Commission would analyse whether the agreement had helped the Telangana state in the utilizing of the Godavari waters at optimum level as per the agreement or not.

The Opposition parties have fought against the KCR government for disbanding the Tummidihatti barrage in the place of Medigadda to benefit the contractors. The Opposition alleged that the KCR government had indulged in multi-crore corruption by designing the Kaleshwaram project to suit the personal interests of KCR.

Official sources said that the Ghose Commission is likely to hold a meeting with Maharashtra officials to find out more details regarding the agreement. The Commission, it is said, has started receiving complaints from the people on the Kaleshwaram project from Friday.