Chandrababu pays tribute to NTR on death anniversary, says her is pioneer of welfare schemes

On the occasion of NTR's death anniversary, TDP chief Chandrababu paid tributes to the the legendary actor and former Chief Minister NTR. Stating that NTR has created history as a great actor and public leader, Naidu said that NTR is the pioneer of public welfare governance and welfare schemes.

Chandrababu said that NTR has set a new direction for national politics paved the way for the establishment of Samasam with welfare schemes. Chandrababu said that we will all work hard to achieve NTR's ambition.

On the other hand, the Nanadamuri family also paid tribute to NTR. The Hindupur MLA Balakrishna paid tributes to NTR and remembered his father on this occasion. He said that NTR who was born in a common family estabilished an empire and helped the people as a chief minister by implementing welfare schemes. "He has given political life to many leaders across the state," Balakrishna said.

Meanwhile, there is tension situation at Gollapudi TDP office where TDP leader Devineni Uma and others were stopped by police from entering office to pay the tributes to NTR. In protest, Devineni Uma along with others staged a sit-in against the police and the YSRCP leaders.