Chandrababu releases white paper on Amaravati, says it is a largest Land Acquisition Project

In a media conference organized at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared that Amaravati is the largest land acquisition project in the world. He released a white paper on the capital city, highlighting its significance and the efforts put into its development.
Naidu recounted the history of Amaravati, a city of great importance in the past, and revealed that the decision to name the capital after it was unanimously accepted by the Cabinet. He also mentioned the symbolic gestures made during the construction of the capital, including bringing mud water from every village and incorporating water and soil from various sacred places.
The Chief Minister emphasized the strategic location of Amaravati, stating that it is the most equidistant region in the state and a crucial factor for the future development of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu drew parallels with his experience in developing Hyderabad and highlighted the contributions made by the farmers who willingly gave their land for the capital project.
Taking a swipe at the opposition leader, Naidu criticized Jagan for going back on his earlier stance regarding the location of the capital. He touted the unique advantages of Amaravati, such as its extensive riverfront and the presence of both the Godavari and Krishna rivers.