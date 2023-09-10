  • Menu
Chandrababu remand arguments to resume at 1.30 pm

The arguments on Chandrababu remand in ACB court here gets a break and likely to resume at 1.30 pm.

Sidhartha Luthra arguing on behalf of Chandrababu appealed for hearing on bail petition, if Chandrababu was sent to judicial custody.

